Couple from South Carolina Charged with Kidnapping Teen from Poconos

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A couple is behind bars, charged with kidnapping a teen from Monroe County.

State police say Cynthia Delgado, 30, and Confesol Paduani, 45, both of Dillon, South Carolina, were arrested in South Carolina on Monday.

Troopers say the pair picked up the 15-year-old boy from his home near East Stroudsburg more than a week ago after talking to him online.

The couple is charged with kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and other related charges. State police are working to bring the two back to Pennsylvania to face those charges in Monroe County.

