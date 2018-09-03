The Valley View boys soccer team beat defending champion Lakeland 2-0 to win the Jamie Kotula Kick-Off Classic. Raw highlights include a goal by Seth Kashuba and a save by Alex Powell.
Valley View Boys Soccer Wins Kotula Title
