SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton now say that an incident overnight in the city’s south side was not an attack as originally suspected.

Officers say they were called to Hamm Court around 1 a.m. for reports of a man with his throat cut.

Police initially told us the man had been attacked. Now they say he tried to commit suicide.

Police say a language barrier held up the investigation. The man was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.