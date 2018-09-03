Olive Garden Thanks First Responders on Labor Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Finding out you have to work on a holiday can be easier to swallow if it comes with a side of breadsticks. At least, that's what one restaurant chain believes.

There's always someone on call at the Williamsport Bureau of Fire and for a firefighter, that means sometimes you have to work on a holiday.

When they're at the station, these firefighters don't just work together; they eat together, too.

On this Labor Day, employees from Olive Garden near Williamsport surprised them with bags of freshly prepared food.

"A lot of people didn't expect it, but they seemed really appreciative of it which, I'm glad," said Olive Garden employee Cheyenne Daniels.

Every year, employees from Olive Garden drop off bags of food to nearby police and other first responders. It's their way of paying it forward.

"I think it's awesome, and I can't imagine doing it so I think they are really great for doing that all the time," Daniels said.

"We don't mind doing it. We don't mind working. We get to spend time with our brothers and it's the best job in the world," said firefighter Jeremy Vogt.

Employees at Olive Garden tell us they plan to give away meals again next year on Labor Day.