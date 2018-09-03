Locals Stay Local for Labor Day in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- We found plenty of people from Monroe County spending their day off in their own backyards, like one duo, who live right near Tannersville.

"Well, we've had a fantastic weekend of just pool time, Barley Creek, the Chateau, shopping at the Crossings, one of her favorite things to do and just hanging out," said Vic Amada, Pocono Township.

"We are going to hike the mountain. We will just do a couple loops around, maybe about three miles and then we are going to go and jump in the pool," said Lisa Bucci, Pocono Township.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Big Pocono State Park where lots of people were taking in the view, hiking and having picnics.

Ruth Longo from Stroudsburg says she gets up here whenever she can.

"We like to come up here a lot, as a matter of fact. Just come up and look at the view and just enjoy ourselves and the fresh air while we can still get out into the nice weather," said Ruth Longo, Stroudsburg.

Whether people spent the day at the resorts, state parks, or shopping, one thing they all have to deal with is the traffic.

Rob Longo from Stroudsburg says it's all about strategy on long holiday weekends.

"It's really about the timing. People leave and any time after 2 or 3 p.m., it tends to get a little heavy on the interstate but if you go against it, it flows pretty nicely," said Longo.

"You don't leave Monday night, you leave early Tuesday morning, let's put it that way," said Amado.