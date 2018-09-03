× Labor Day Weekend at Frances Slocum State Park

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The campground at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County was filled this Labor Day Weekend. Campers said it is a popular destination.

“It’s a quiet park and it’s not like an overly big park,” camp host Rose Miner said.

Families come here to Frances Slocum state park to eat, camp and spend time together.

“There is a swimming pool across the lake,” Miner said. “They like the trails. They like to go hiking and they just like to set and relax.”

Campers said this year the weather was all over the place.

“It’s been up and down,” Courtney Lepping of Sellersville said. “So, it was raining when we first got here and then nice and cool and then it got really hot and muggy.”

Lee Levine-Poch is spending this Labor Day at the park to mark a milestone. She is moving to the United States from Canada.

“I’m being welcomed by my boyfriend’s amazing family and we decided to spend the weekend camping,” Levine-Poch said. “We’re just connecting. No phones. Enjoying good food, good company. Yeah, it’s been awesome.”

Labor Day marks the first of many more camping trips this year for this family.

“Since we got our camper, we’ve been going Labor Day camping and we’ve been enjoying just spending time together and being outside,” Lepping said.

Many of the people Newswatch 16 spoke with said it was important to spend Labor Day weekend outdoors so they could soak up as much summer as possible.

“Just kind of celebrate the end of summer and starting a great year in school,” Yannai Gordon of New York said. “All the kids are going back to school now.”