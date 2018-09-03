K.J. Hamler Emerges for Nittany Lions

September 3, 2018

Freshman wide receiver K.J. Hamler recorded four catches for 68 yards, hauled in the game-tying touchdown, and contributed a key, 52 yard kickoff return in Penn States' 45-38 OT win over Appalachian State.

