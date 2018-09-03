× In Your Neighborhood

10th Annual Endless Mountains Rendezvous Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisan Show

The 10th Annual Endless Mountains Rendezvous Muzzleloader Shoot and Artisan Show will be Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9 in Wyoming County. The show will be held at the Black Walnut American Legion in Laceyville and begins at 9 a.m. The public can travel back to the 18th Century and see primitive events and crafts as well as period artifacts. Events are open to the public and cost $3. Proceeds benefit local historical sites.

All Nations Benefit Pow Wow

The Belize Fund will host the All Nations Benefit Pow Wow in Susquehanna County, Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9. The purpose of the event is to share Native American culture and traditions with the community. Enjoy dancing and singing as well as arts and crafts. Parking and shuttle bus service is free. The cost is $7 for ages 12 and up. Seniors and veterans cost $5. Proceeds benefit Native American families.