Four Hurt in Interstate 80 Crash

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County sent four people to the hospital and tied up traffic on Interstate 80 on Monday.
It happened around noon near mile marker 249 between the Conyngham/Nescopeck exit and the Mainville/Mifflinville exit.
Crews on the scene said a vehicle traveling east lost control and crossed into the westbound lane.
Emergency workers said injuries to the two adults and two children in the wreck were not life-threatening.
See real-time traffic information at WNEP’s Traffic Tracker.