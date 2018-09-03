Four Hurt in Interstate 80 Crash

Crash on I80 at MM 249. Four people taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries @WNEP pic.twitter.com/VBeZf0gUrq — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) September 3, 2018

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash in Luzerne County sent four people to the hospital and tied up traffic on Interstate 80 on Monday.

It happened around noon near mile marker 249 between the Conyngham/Nescopeck exit and the Mainville/Mifflinville exit.

Crews on the scene said a vehicle traveling east lost control and crossed into the westbound lane.

Emergency workers said injuries to the two adults and two children in the wreck were not life-threatening.

