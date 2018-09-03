Folks Spend Labor Day at Wyoming County Fair to Mark End of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESHOPPEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Folks piled into the Wyoming County Fairgrounds for the last night of the annual summertime event near Meshoppen.

Many wanted to spend their Labor Day trying to sop up any last bit of summer fun as the season comes to an end.

“Good end to the summer, come to the fair,” said Wendy Gattinella from Meshoppen. “It's hot, but it's good. It's a lot of fun to see everybody.”

But with all the rain and muggy hot weather, many here felt they were robbed of summer, which seemed to fly by.

“It was gone. Yeah, summer was gone, blink of an eye,” said Tanya Finnerty from Towanda.

“Too much rain,” said Alma Odell from Lake Winola. “I play golf, and I wasn't able to play as much as I should have been able to, too much rain.”

That heavy rain caused flooding in parts of Wyoming and Bradford counties last month with Route 6 getting shut down around Laceyville and Nicholson.

Tunkhannock Creek crested its banks, forcing water onto nearby farms.

Finnerty is a volunteer with the Red Cross in Towanda.

“Devastating to see all this flooding and to see all these people out of their homes. Just devastating,” said Finnerty.

Many people here say with the weather so uncomfortably hot and sticky, they're actually happy to say goodbye to summer.

“We're ready for fall,” said Jason Mootz, a vendor with Michael Mootz Candies. “We actually made pumpkin pie fudge early because we were sick of, we were like, 'Alright, forgot this summer. Let's bring the fall in. Let's make the pumpkin pie fudge,' and people were receptive to it. I think everybody's sick of the mugginess.”

Mootz says the wet weather was bad for businesses at all the fairs where their food truck was parked.

“It's really difficult. We prepare every year and hope that we're going to have a solid selling week, but when the weather's bad, there's just nothing you can do about it,” said Mootz. “People don't come, you're not going to sell anything.”

Folks here say with a summer this disappointing, Mother Nature better give them an easy winter to weather.