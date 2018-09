Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Fire damaged a home in Monroe County Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the place on Redwood Terrace at Lake Naomi, a development near Mount Pocono.

A neighbor says the fire started in the garage and spread to the home.

No one was inside at the time. The neighbor says the owners were visiting family out of town, but one dog died in the fire.

There is no word what sparked the fire. A state police fire marshal is looking for a cause.