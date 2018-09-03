× End of Summer Fun at Knoebels

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT — Labor Day marks the last weekday Knoebels Amusement Resort near Elysburg is open for the season. People came to the park for one last dose of food, fun, and fantasy.

Knoebels is one of the biggest economic drivers in central Pennsylvania but with many of the employees back in school, the park will only be open on weekends.

“The kids are in school already. Summer went by quick with the weather. We do it anyway even though it’s so hot,” said Brittany Okolowski of Dushore.

It was nearly 90 degrees outside at Knoebels but people didn’t mind.

“I don’t get a lot of days off a year but when I do, I like coming here,” David Massaker said.

Mason Dwyer of Lewisburg went on the Phoenix roller coaster for the first time.

“It felt like you were falling down a really deep hole, like that really deep cave mine that I watch on TV, like, whoa!”

People say spending the day at Knoebels was their way of saying goodbye to summer.

“Geisinger had us out for an employee appreciation thing, which is a treat for the family, a discount, which is really cool,” said Amalia Langlinais from Oklahoma City.

Even though this is the last weekday in operation, Knoebels is open the next three weekends in September and select weekends in October for Halloween fun.