End of Summer Bargains on Labor Day

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Many people in our area spend the holiday weekend shopping, getting as many Labor Day deals as possible.

While many people spend Labor Day weekend camping or grilling out, there are plenty of folks who head to the mall for Labor Day shopping.

Hannah Smith says a trip to the Laurel Mall near Hazleton has her all set for her first day of school.

“I am getting clothing and sneakers for school tomorrow,” Smith said. “They have really good sales. We’ve lucked out a lot and I think not a whole lot of people come to shop, either.”

Lisa Luthner says she came to the mall to grab a last-minute gift.

“For my grandson, it’s his birthday today.”

The mall was not busy on Monday, but workers at some stores say it was a lot busier over the weekend.

“It was very busy. We sold a lot. A lot of clearance, buy-one, get-ones, 99 cents, athletic wear, a lot of swimsuits. $6. You can’t beat that,” said Treasure Hunt assistant manager Philomena Amato.

Shoppers also believe many people decided to spend Labor Day weekend outdoors.

“Probably the parks. Dorney Park and all that and water parks because it’s hot,” Luthner said.

The assistant manager of Treasure Hunt inside the mall says Labor Day is when many people start preparing for the holiday season.

“They’re getting rid of the summer stuff. Getting the fall, winter stuff in. We’ll be getting coats soon,” Amato said. “People are actually starting to shop for christmas. I think, anyway. I start early.”

The stores expect to get even busier as the holidays approach.