All Home Days a Labor Day Tradition

RALPHO TOWNSHIP–On this day when many people have off of work, some people in the Elysburg area came to an event which honors our veterans. All Home Days is a three-day event held at Ralpho Township Community Park. There is entertainment, games and food.

“There’s a peach sundae, they’re good. The boy scouts have real good bean soup,” Patty Whitcomb said.

All Home Days started in 1919 as a way to welcome home veterans. The event is in its 99th year. It is always held on Labor Day Weekend.

“I love the atmosphere. We ran into people today we haven’t seen in 8-10 years,” Jerry Hunter said.

“You run into people you know who you haven’t seen in ages, and the food is pretty good,” Diana Hunter said.

“Well the entertainment’s good and I came to eat actually,” Whitcomb said.

“It’s nice getting everyone together, having a good time, making jokes, helping out the community,” Erik Santor said.

Erik Santor is President of Overlook Fire Company in Ralpho Township. The firefighters are selling potato pancakes and funnel cake.

“This money is going to go towards apparatus and fire protection for basically the people of Ralpho Township and the surrounding communities,” Santor said.

A display was set up to honor the veterans who are no longer with us and a ceremony was held at the end of All Home Days.