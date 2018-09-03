× A Labor Day Tradition: Supermarket Steps Up For Hunger Action Month

It’s the launch of a Labor Day tradition with Weis Markets.

The grocery story chain is once again kicking off its annual “Fight Hunger” campaign across our area.

The project is now underway through the end of September. It’s held now because September is “Hunger Action Month.”

To date, Weis Markets has raised more than two million dollars for local food banks in our area.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the Weis store in Danville to show how you can get involved in the “Fight Hunger” campaign, the items you can donate, and the places that’ll benefit.

HOW TO HELP:

Donate shelf-stable items while shopping at Weis.

Donate $1, $3, $5, or $10 and/ or “Round-Up Donation” to the next whole dollar.

Donate online here!

SUGGESTED ITEMS FOR DONATION

Cereals

Granola Bars

Peanut Butter

Apple Sauce

Soups

Canned Vegetables

Canned Beans

Canned Fish

Canned Fruits

Pastas

Rice

Boxed Mac & Cheese

Boxed Skillet Dinners