Wallenpaupack Claims Third Straight Girls Title in Kotula Tournament

Posted 10:37 pm, September 2, 2018, by

The Wallenpaupack girls soccer team beat Western Wayne 3-0 to win the Jamie Kotula Kick-Off Classic for the third straight season.

