Summer Festival in East Stroudsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The first-ever Pocono Summer Festival was held in East Stroudsburg this weekend.

Dozens of people turned out at Dansbury Park to take part in both basketball and cornhole tournaments while listening to some tunes and eating some good food.

It's part of a mission sparked by Brandon Wood, who is a G-league NBA basketball player for an affiliate of the Chicago Bulls.

Wood's foundation, Mo Boy LLC, aims to promote the development of youth, physically, intellectually, and socially.

Wood hosts the event annually in Indiana, but decided to bring it back to his father's hometown.

"To give back to the community, since we're local people, local businesses, just to give back and we want to make a stand so we can do it again the following year," said Natasha Camfield of Stroudsburg.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Brandon Wood Foundation.