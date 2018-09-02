Soaking up the Last of Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, Pa. -- This weekend's weather has been favorable for people heading outside this Labor Day weekend.

Families flocked to Lackawanna State Park Sunday to soak in this last bit of summer.

"It's clean. It's beautiful. It's pristine. It's quiet. No other words I can think to describe it," said Bruce Bissland of Scranton.

"I'm looking forward to fall," laughed Arlene Jaramillo of Clarks Summit. "I'm already starting to take out my fall decorations and get ready for that."

According to the Stormtracker 16 forecast, it looks like we may be in for just a little more summer weather this week.