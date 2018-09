× Red Cross Helping Fire Victims in Carbon County

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning fire in Carbon County has the Red Cross helping a dozen people.

According to Red Cross officials, six adults and six children were displaced from a home after flames broke out around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the community of Towamensing Trails in Penn Forest Township.

No one was hurt.

There is no word what caused the fire.