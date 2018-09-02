Milton Schools Safe for Students Return Following Mold Issues

MILTON, Pa. -- Schools in the Milton Area School District have the all-clear to open to students following mold issues.

The district said the test results came back Sunday, clearing students to go back to class Tuesday.

School officials said some spots in two elementary schools and the high school still need to have mold removed. Those areas will be blocked off until they are cleaned.

Roughly 40-year-old air conditioning systems along with recent humid weather are blamed for the mold issues in the district, officials said.

