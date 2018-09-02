Couple Celebrates 71st Wedding Anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- One family in Scranton had more than one reason to celebrate this weekend.

Friends and family gathered on Sunday to celebrate Ann and George Battaglia's 71st wedding anniversary, but that wasn't the only celebration underway. Three of the Battaglia's great-grandchildren were born on the same day.

"I didn't think that many years ago I was gonna have all this, but it's fantastic and we love them all," Ann Battaglia said.

Happy 71st anniversary to them, and Happy Birthday to those kids as well.