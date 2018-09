Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Pocono Garlic Festival celebrated all things garlic at the two-day event at Shawnee Mountain Ski Resort.

People filled up their plates and even learned a thing or two from area growers.

"I don't think anybody, unless they're allergic to it, hates garlic. You come and smell garlic in the air, you're gonna come to it," said Casey Baran of Port Jervis, New York.

Organizers say the event featured more than 50 vendors.