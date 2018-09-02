Bloomsburg Unveils Jahri Evans Scoreboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanks to Jahri Evans' donation, there's a beautiful new scoreboard in Bloomsburg. The former Huskie is a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler with the Saints. He's a free agent now, after playing last season with the Packers. That means he had time to see his donation in action in Bloomsburg's 30-16 win over Merrimack. He also had time for a conversation with our Steve Lloyd.