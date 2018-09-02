Thanks to Jahri Evans' donation, there's a beautiful new scoreboard in Bloomsburg. The former Huskie is a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler with the Saints. He's a free agent now, after playing last season with the Packers. That means he had time to see his donation in action in Bloomsburg's 30-16 win over Merrimack. He also had time for a conversation with our Steve Lloyd.
Bloomsburg Unveils Jahri Evans Scoreboard
-
Bloomsburg 1-0 After 30-16 Win Over Merrimack
-
Bloomsburg University football
-
84th City-County Dream Game
-
Man Charged with Posing as Firefighter, Soliciting Donations
-
Bloomsburg University Football Players Helping Flood Recovery
-
-
Bloomsburg Residents Back Home
-
Armstrong Takes Over Head Coaching Duties For Riverside Football Team
-
Super 16 Team #6: The Berwick Bulldogs
-
Evan Rygielski: 10 Year Old Racecar Driver
-
Speed Training Heating Up This Summer In Columbia County
-
-
A Vow to Rebuild Memorial Park
-
Priests Accused in Harrisburg Diocese Served in Our Area
-
Police Searching for Man Who Grabbed Little Girl Inside Bathroom in Bloomsburg