Bloomsburg Unveils Jahri Evans Scoreboard

September 2, 2018

Thanks to Jahri Evans' donation, there's a beautiful new scoreboard in Bloomsburg. The former Huskie is a Super Bowl champion and six-time  Pro Bowler with the Saints. He's a free agent now, after playing last season with the Packers. That means he had time to see his donation in action in Bloomsburg's 30-16 win over Merrimack. He also had time for a conversation with our Steve Lloyd.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

