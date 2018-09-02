A Taste of Dining on a Rail Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Dining in history was the theme for a special event in Scranton.

A festival at the Steamtown National Historic Site celebrated trains throughout history.

On Sunday, people got a chance to dine like they did in the 1950s on the Phoebe Snow Diner 469 rail car.

The dining experience gave both history buffs and families looking for fun a taste of the past.

"Then imagine the waiter coming down balancing dinners on a tray moving with the sway of the locomotive and you're sitting here with the ambiance and here's your picture window as America rolls by," said Jeff Jones of New Jersey.

Train aficionados say this rail car was one of two built in 1949. Now, it will be further restored and repainted before next year's event in Scranton.