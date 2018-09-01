The Valley View football team scored early and often against Abington Heights in a 42-0 win on Saturday afternoon.
Valley View Shuts Out Abington Heights
-
High School Football Schedule Week #2 8/31/2018
-
High School Football Schedule Week #1 2018
-
Lackawanna League soccer preview
-
Mid Valley and Valley View football preview
-
Super 16: 2018 Football Countdown Rankings
-
-
George Tinsley and Leo O’Boyle two sports stars
-
Extreme Flag Football League Thriving In Monroe County
-
Jackman Golf Tournament
-
Sweating it Out on the Practice Field
-
Wallenpaupack football preview
-
-
Mark Watson Guides City Squad Into 84th Annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game
-
Williams Valley Cherishes Experience at State Title Game
-
Finally, Summer Vacation for Abington Heights Students