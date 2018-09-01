Soccer Tournament Continues in Memory of High School Athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A soccer tournament in Lackawanna County this weekend remembers a high school soccer player.

The Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic pitted high school teams against each other.

The two-day tournament held at Marywood University honors a Holy Cross High School soccer player who was killed in a car crash in 2011.

Girls and boys teams competed on Saturday for a spot in Sunday's championship game.

All the money raised goes to a foundation in Kotula's name.

This is the eighth year for the tournament in memory of Kotula.