Soccer Tournament Continues in Memory of High School Athlete

Posted 6:56 pm, September 1, 2018, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A soccer tournament in Lackawanna County this weekend remembers a high school soccer player.

The Jamie Kotula Kickoff Classic pitted high school teams against each other.

The two-day tournament held at Marywood University honors a Holy Cross High School soccer player who was killed in a car crash in 2011.

Girls and boys teams competed on Saturday for a spot in Sunday's championship game.

All the money raised goes to a foundation in Kotula's name.

This is the eighth year for the tournament in memory of Kotula.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s