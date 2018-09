Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JIM THORPE, Pa. -- Officials say a man's body was pulled from the Lehigh River Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 33-year-old man's body was recovered from the river in the area of the Lehigh Gorge Trail in Jim Thorpe.

Initial reports were for a child in the river. Police said once they arrived on scene, they learned they were looking for a man instead.

Officials have not released the man's name or said how he ended up in the water.