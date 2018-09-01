Good Morning PA – Coal Cracker Cruisers

LIVE High School Football Scores

The 20th Annual Car and Truck show comes to Carbondale, hosted by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. The show will be held Sunday, September 16th, 2018, 9:00am at Carbondale Area High School. Boy Scout troop 87 of Mayfield will be providing food and refreshments.

