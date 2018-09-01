Good Morning PA – Coal Cracker Cruisers

The 20th Annual Car and Truck show comes to Carbondale, hosted by the Coal Cracker Cruisers Car Club. The show will be held Sunday, September 16th, 2018, 9:00am at Carbondale Area High School. Boy Scout troop 87 of Mayfield will be providing food and refreshments.
