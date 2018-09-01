LIVE High School Football Scores

Barbour’s Bakery Old Fashioned Chocolate Chip Cookies

Posted 9:30 am, September 1, 2018, by

We visit Barbour's Bakery in Carbondale.  This good old-fashioned bake shop has been in operation since the early 1900's! They make all of their baked goods by hand.  They show us how they create their super sized old-fashioned chocolate chip cookies.
Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup Butter Softened
1 cup White Sugar
1 cup Brown Sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons hot water
1 teaspoon salt
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Combine ingredients
Form cookies into balls on baking sheet (push down on dough balls until slightly flattened)
bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees or until they are done.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s