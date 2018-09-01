Barbour’s Bakery Old Fashioned Chocolate Chip Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visit Barbour's Bakery in Carbondale. This good old-fashioned bake shop has been in operation since the early 1900's! They make all of their baked goods by hand. They show us how they create their super sized old-fashioned chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup Butter Softened

1 cup White Sugar

1 cup Brown Sugar

2 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 teaspoons hot water

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Combine ingredients

Form cookies into balls on baking sheet (push down on dough balls until slightly flattened)

bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees or until they are done.