5K Kicks off First Full Day of La Festa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- More than 100 people burned off some calories before the first full day of La Festa Italiana in Scranton.

The Cpt. James Minicozzi Memorial 5K raises money for the Boys and Girls Club in memory of the west Scranton native.

"We now host 300 children for the Boys and Girls Club annual Christmas party. When my brother was alive he used to chair the Christmas party, so we've grown this event," said Leslie Minicozzi-Galacci, James Minicozzi's sister.

Cpt. Minicozzi was a board member for La Festa. This is the seventh year for the race in his memory.

The 5K kicked off the first full day of the Italian festival. It started Friday afternoon and continues until the end of Labor Day on Courthouse Square in Scranton.

The festival is free to attend and features live music, performances, and of course plenty of Italian food.