12th Annual Railfest at Steamtown

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Railfest is underway as part of a big weekend of events in the Electric City

Railfest at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton features trains of all sizes for people and their families to see, touch, and ride.

The 12th annual festival brings in people from all over the country to learn about the area's long railroading history.

"My husband loves trains, and I was just looking on the internet. We were wanting to go east, and I said, 'What about Scranton?' And he said, 'Yeah, Scranton!' I said OK, so we booked a hotel for three nights and here we are!" said Heidi Madd of Rushville, Indiana.

This year's Railfest also recognizes the 250th anniversary of anthracite coal and its impact on our region.

Railfest continues on Sunday.