Suspect in Scranton Arson Arrested

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police have nabbed a suspect in a Scranton arson that drove tenants from an apartment building earlier this year.

Detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested Jody Tighe Thursday in the Allentown area.

Investigators believe Tighe torched the apartment building on Willow Street in Scranton in February.

The fire drove out at least seven tenants, including a Scranton police officer.

Detectives said the arson was in retaliation against a love interest and the Scranton officer was not the target.

