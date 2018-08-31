× RailRiders Host Hurricane Maria Survivors

MOOSIC, Pa. — Families affected by Hurricane Maria were treated to a night out at the ballpark.

The RailRiders set up nearly 20 families with free tickets to Friday night’s game at PNC Field in Moosic.

Families also got free food and jerseys.

The families have been staying in northeastern Pennsylvania since the powerful hurricane hit Puerto Rico last September.

“With all the hardship and the devastation that’s happened we thought it would be a good thing to do and hopefully bring a lot of smiles to at least the kids,” said Josh Olerud, RailRiders President and GM.

The families also got to meet the player at the game in Lackawanna County.