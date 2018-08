× Lackawanna County Man Struck and Killed Truck Driver in Northampton County

BUSHKILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from our area struck and killed a truck driver Thursday morning in Northampton County.

The truck driver, from Canada, was standing outside of his disabled truck along Route 33 near Nazareth when he was hit by a passing car.

The driver of the car is from Jefferson Township in Lackawanna County.

No word if any charges will be filed after the deadly crash.