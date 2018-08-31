× La Festa Italiana Kicks Off in the Electric City

SCRANTON, Pa. — Labor Day weekend has officially begun and that means so has one tasty tradition in the Electric City.

La Festa Italiana kicked off Friday afternoon along Scranton’s Courthouse Square.

The annual event is a big celebration of Italian heritage and of course, Italian food.

From porketta to pizza to cannolis, you can find all your favorites.

“Enjoying the food, especially my cannolis. I love my cannolis. Everything and anything here. I’m a food guy so I’m going to go to every single spot and try a little bit of something, even if it’s small. I want to try a little bit of something,” said Michael Walsh.

This year marks 43 years for La Festa.

The event runs through Monday in downtown Scranton.