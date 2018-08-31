× Judge: Accused Killer Competent to Stand Trial

SCRANTON, Pa. — A judge has ruled a man accused in a brutal murder in Scranton four years ago is competent to stand trial.

Joseph Thornton was in court last week for his fourth competency hearing.

The order states that Thornton should remain competent if he stays on medication consistently.

Thornton is accused of killing Stephanie Tyminski in her apartment at Valley View Terrace in south Scranton in December of 2014. They were neighbors, and police said she didn’t return Thornton’s romantic advances.

In the order, the judge set a trial date for January 7.