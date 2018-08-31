× ‘I thought the end of the world was coming’ – Neighbors React To Taylor House Explosion

TAYLOR, Pa. — A pile of debris is all that’s left after a house explosion on Union Street in Taylor.

The blast rocked the neighborhood just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

“I thought the end of the world was coming,” said one neighbor.

“I wouldn’t think this would happen in a million years,” said Corey Davies of Taylor.

Fire crews battling flames say they heard a man calling from inside a basement area.

They pulled him from the rubble.

A helicopter landed at the Newswatch 16 Station in Moosic and that man was flown to a hospital

A strong smell of natural gas filled the neighborhood. People were forced to leave a dozen nearby homes.

UGI officials inspected their system and declared it safe.

“Subsequent readings we have found no natural gas readings on any of our distribution system,” said UGI spokesman Don Brominski.

Neighbors returned to their homes Friday morning when the gas and power were restored, shocked to see all the damage by daylight.

“It could be us, could be anybody you know? Very scary actually, yeah,” said Anthony Rosa of Taylor.