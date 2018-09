× Flood Damaged Road Reopened in Snyder County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A section of roadway washed out by flash flooding is now back open in Snyder County.

Heavy downpours damaged part of Penns Drive and the pipe that runs beneath it last month.

Repairs were expected to take months but after receiving an emergency permit from the state, officials were able to fast track the repairs and get the road in Snyder County back open.