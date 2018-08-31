× Fallen U.S. Marshal’s High School Football Jersey Retired

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — For the first time ever, the Warrior Run School District near Turbotville is retiring an athlete’s jersey.

That jersey belonged to a former U.S. Marshal who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Hill was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg in January.

Hill grew up in Allenwood and was a 1990 graduate of Warrior Run High School near Turbotville. He played football for the school.

When Hill died, some of his friends and former teammates wanted to do Something to honor him. Buddy Johnson contacted Warrior Run High school.

“The only question was how are we going to do this? They met us with open arms,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Justin Blakeney were close friends of Hill on and off the field. When it was decided that Hill’s football jersey would be retired at the school’s first home game, the two met with the football players.

“We provided them with helmet stickers, number 32. We told them personally about Chris so they knew who Chris was,” Blakeney said.

Before the game, there was an assembly at the high school to tell the students about Hill.

“It’s honestly awesome. I’m kind of upset I don’t get to see the ceremony because I’ll be up in the locker room, but it’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be like our Super Bowl today,” said senior Austin Hampton.

According to school officials, a jersey has never been retired at Warrior Run School District.

“Chris’ legacy will live on in this building and on these fields and hopefully in these kids’ minds forever,” Johnson added.

Friends describe Hill as humble.

“He’d probably say, ‘guys, stop, you don’t need to do this.'” Blakeney said.

Even so, friends believe this would mean the world to the fallen U.S. Marshal.

