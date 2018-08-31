× Candlelight Vigil Held for Homicide Victim in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A group of family and friends held a candlelight vigil Friday night in Scranton honoring a woman whose death was ruled a homicide this week.

They gathered at the spot where Tammy Fox was killed in a crash earlier this month.

There is a growing memorial to the mother of five at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Pine Street.

Police arrested Fox’s boyfriend this week, accusing him of cutting the brake line of her car and causing the deadly wreck.

“We want to honor her, the beautiful person she was, the caring mother she was, the wonderful friend and sister she was and we want to raise awareness so nothing like this happens and we want to bring justice to her,” said Stephanie Fox, the victim’s sister.

The vigil was also meant to raise awareness about domestic violence in Scranton.