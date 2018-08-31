× Boating on Labor Day Weekend

UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer and lots of people are spending time outside.

On any given day, Shikellamy State Park is a busy place. On Labor Day weekend, it’s the place to be for boaters as Lake Augusta is a popular spot.

Angela Troutman, the owner of Lake Augusta Outfitters, refers to Labor Day weekend as the unofficial end of summer.

“I’m sad to see the summer end,” Troutman said, adding that they are basically booked up for the weekend.

Troutman said she hopes to have a good Labor Day weekend because the last few weeks have not been good due to flooding.

“We were closed for about five weeks because of the flooding. Just when we recovered from one flood, the other flood hit. We got some damage done to our vessels, we lost two of our docks.”

Boaters agree and say this season hasn’t been the best.

“You can get in the water, but with the water the way it’s been, I don’t know. I just don’t really want to get in when it’s all muddy and kind of gross,” said Brenda Bachman.

Over on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River, Jonathan Phillips of Milton says the water is great for fishing.

“Right now, the water’s not as low as it gets. It’s crystal clear so it’s good fishing and the water’s not too cold.”

Troutman tells Newswatch 16 she is happy to be open again in time for one of the busiest weekends of the season.

“The water’s beautiful, the weather’s going to be beautiful and I’m really excited to have people come out and recreate on the river.”

The Fabridam deflates in mid-October so Troutman says she may stay open a little longer this year to make up some business.