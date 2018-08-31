Bishop Timlin Will No Longer Represent Diocese of Scranton

Posted 11:59 am, August 31, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, August 31, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Diocese of Scranton says Bishop Emeritus James Timlin will no longer represent the diocese at public events.

In a letter issued Friday by the diocese, Bishop Joseph Bambera said he is taking the recommendation of an independent review board after accusations that Timlin mishandled cases of child sex abuse while he was bishop surfaced in a grand jury report by the state attorney general.

The letter went on the say that while Timlin followed church rules, he could have done more to protect children.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment