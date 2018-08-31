× Autumn Attraction In Lackawanna County Gets Massive Makeover

You might just call it new digs down on the farm.

Roba Family Orchard near Chapman Lake has a new look.

From a restored carousel to a giant sunflower picking patch, these are just some of the new places to play at the orchard in Scott Township.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey checked out the renovations on Friday.

Today, Friday, August 31, 2018, marks the official grand opening of the revamped orchard for the upcoming fall season.

The business held a soft opening last weekend. Head here to see the Newswatch 16 story.

Jeff Roba helps run the orchard. He says over the past six months, his family invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to improve the facility and create an even bigger family friendly fall attraction.

The Roba Family in Lackawanna County is also known for its other autumn attraction, “Roba Family Farms” near Clarks Summit. It’s popular for pumpkin picking, a giant corn maze and hay rides over the fall season. The farm filled with pumpkins, cider donuts and more opens Friday, September 14, 2018.

For more information on the revamped orchard in Scott Township, click here!

For details on the farm filled pumpkins that opens mid September, head to this link.