Scranton School Board Approves 16 Layoffs

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Scranton School Board voted in favor of the plan to furlough 16 teachers for the upcoming school year.

The board voted 9 to zero in favor of the furlough for the district which is currently under financial watch with the State Department of Education.

Officials say the cuts are necessary to help fill a hole in the district's budget.

Those with the teachers union say the decision does more harm than good.

"Fiduciary responsibility is destroying the district. They're just not responsible to the taxpayers and people in this city. So what do they do? They decide to cut jobs, programs and hurt the children in Scranton," said Rosemary Boland.

"We're trying to find opportunities for them right within our district and as other people make decisions to either retire or resign, we'll be able to bring these people back," said Dr. Alexis Kirijan, Scranton School Superintendent.

The number of layoffs is much lower than originally expected.

Earlier this year the union said nearly 100 teachers were warned they could lose their jobs.

The new school year starts in one week in Scranton.