Scranton Ready for La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, Pa. -- It's a Labor Day Weekend tradition and the perfect excuse to pile on the garlic.

Scranton's La Festa Italiana kicks off Friday in the Electric City.

Newswatch 16 stopped by Courthouse Square where vendors were busy setting up their stations ahead of the kickoff.

This year, they expect about 80 vendors to be serving up plates of those old Italian classics -- think pizza, cannoli, and fried mozzarella balls.

This is the festival's 43rd year.

Stands open up Friday at 4 p.m. in downtown Scranton.