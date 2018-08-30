× “Race For The Cure” Expands Fundraising Efforts

From a trek on a treadmill to “sleeping in” on race day, the 28th annual “Race For The Cure” in Scranton continues to expand its fundraising efforts.

The 28th annual event is about two weeks away in downtown Scranton.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted what’s new.

“Race For The Cure” is organized by volunteers and the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Although the actual race is Saturday, September 15, organizers are encouraging people to sign up now to either run, walk, or be a “virtual participant” by donating online.

You also have a chance to “sleep in” for the cure AKA paying the registration fee, but spending the morning at home in your pajamas.

New this year is something called “Crunch For The Cure” the Thursday prior to race day. It involves a treadmill trek with Crunch Fitness at The Marketplace At Steamtown in Scranton. Learn all about it and sign up at this link.

To register for the 5K run/walk “Race For The Cure” on Saturday, September 15, head here!

WNEP-TV is a proud media sponsor of the race which helps in the fight against breast cancer. 75% of the proceeds remain local to fund education, screening and treatment programs. The other 25% funds Susan G. Komen national research.

Newswatch 16’s Mindi Ramsey & Jon Meyer are the emcees of this year’s “Race For The Cure.”