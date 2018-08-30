Power To Save: Tobyhanna Army Depot Winning Environmental Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than 3,800 people working at Tobyhanna Army Depot in Monroe County have been busy not just supporting our troops, but also winning awards for energy efficient and eco-friendly projects.

We got a tour of some of those projects this week. It started in a blasting booth where equipment is cleaned.

A newly installed system monitors how quickly giant fans need to run to keep the air clear in the booth.

"It controls how fast the fans are going to operate so as it gets dirtier in there and as the blaster needs to see more clearly, the exhaust goes up," said environmental engineer David Ruskey.

This project quickly saved money.

"One of the best things about this project it had less than a five-month payback so we're really excited about that," Ruskey said.

Next up, a view of the large solar walls that cover parts of seven buildings. Heat absorbed by the walls is pulled in by fans during the cooler months.

"We're bringing in free energy, free heat. We don't have to use fossil fuels, we cut down on air emissions, so there's a lot of benefits to it."

Environmental engineers are also listening for water leaks using acoustic leak sensors.

"It listens to pitch for any type of leak," said environmental engineer Amalia O'Brien. "A higher pitch would mean that there's a small hole, meaning that there's probably a small leak, lower pitch, probably a larger leak."

Engineers installed a system to draw water from a huge water reuse tank for washing down trucks and other jobs.

"They don't have to use potable water, so we're able to save a lot of water and we don't have to consume as much from the wells for the drinking water as we do now with the water reuse tank," O'Brien explained.

The depot even has 100,000 square feet of green roof space that provides up to a 40 percent energy savings, filters stormwater, and looks great.