Northwest Area Middle/High School Set to Reopen After Fire Damage

UNION TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A school in Luzerne County damaged by flames earlier this month is set to start the school year.

According to the Northwest Area website, the first day of classes at the fire-damaged Middle/High School will be Monday, September 10.

After a fire damaged the building near Shickshinny, the start of the school year was postponed.

Classes will resume for primary and intermediate school students on Wednesday, September 5 in Luzerne County.