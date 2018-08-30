Northwest Area Middle/High School Set to Reopen After Fire Damage

Posted 8:11 pm, August 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:10PM, August 30, 2018

UNION TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A school in Luzerne County damaged by flames earlier this month is set to start the school year.

According to the Northwest Area website, the first day of classes at the fire-damaged Middle/High School will be Monday, September 10.

After a fire damaged the building near Shickshinny, the start of the school year was postponed.

Classes will resume for primary and intermediate school students on Wednesday, September 5 in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s