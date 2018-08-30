March Against School Consolidation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Parents and students are protesting the consolidation of the Wilkes-Barre Area High Schools.

Protesters gathered at each of the three high schools in the district and are walking their way toward the district administration building.

The protesters are against the consolidation of the city's three high schools -- GAR, Coughlin, and Meyers.

The district plans to combine all three of the schools into a new building that is slated to be built in Plains Township.

A parent began organizing this march a few weeks ago. She says she's received phone calls throughout the day and expects about 100 people to join her.

"I believe in the three-high-school system that we have here in Wilkes-Barre," said Lois Grimm. "I think it's better to have community schools for the students, the teachers, and the community in which they serve, and you know, I just don't think the plan the district has is going to benefit anyone really."

The protesters will march their way to the administration building.

There is a school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday but the board will go into its executive session an hour before.

Many of the protesters plan to speak at the meeting.