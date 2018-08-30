× Man Flees Police Custody, Search Underway in Wyoming County

NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are looking for a man they say was put into custody on a parole violation and then fled from the area in Wyoming County.

Troopers say Ryan Kiernan, 29 of Nicholson Township, was put into custody and handcuffed in front Thursday afternoon when he ran from the area of Route 92 and Bacontown Road in Nicholson Township.

Kiernan is barefoot and wearing a black t-shirt and camo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Tunkhannock.